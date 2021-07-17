Previous
Next
Unwelcome Visitor by pej2
350 / 365

Unwelcome Visitor

We generally don't see a lot of Japanese Beetles in our yard but this year we've seen a few. They can cause a lot of damage to whatever flower or plant that they fancy.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Paul

@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise