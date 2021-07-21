Previous
Yellow Swallowtail by pej2
Yellow Swallowtail

So this is the little fellow I was chasing after yesterday. If I head been ambitious I would have run inside to grab the Nikon. The iPad isn’t the best tool for photographing butterflies.
