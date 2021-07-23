Previous
Grandma's Sunhat by pej2
356 / 365

Grandma's Sunhat

Grandson decided he would wear grandma's sunhat for awhile. Grandma put it on him just for fun. He decided he liked it and would not take it off.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Paul

@pej2
