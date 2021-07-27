Previous
Teamwork by pej2
359 / 365

Teamwork

Well, I guess they don't really play for the same team. The bees are frantically working on this bush in our neighbor's yard. They don't seem to mind each other in their collection of pollen or nectar.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Paul

@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
Diana ace
Beautiful close up of the action.
July 27th, 2021  
