Our Sun Flower by pej2
361 / 365

Our Sun Flower

From one little seed that a bird must have dropped we have this tall sunflower growing at the side of our house. There are at least four more flowers on this plant not visible in this photo.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Paul

@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
