Flowers at Night

Just fooling around with a night shot of the flowers in the corner of the deck. Though this photo doesn’t show it everything is all wet from the rain we had earlier in the evening. It has also turned much cooler. It was in the 50s ( F ) at bedtime. Cooler this morning but back to the heat tomorrow and no rain in the forecast for the week or so.



I stood out on the deck for a bit this evening just listening to the katydids and crickets. I can hear them now that I have hearing aids. It’s been a few years since I’ve heard the night sounds. I had wondered where all the bugs had gone.