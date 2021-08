Yellow Jacket Nests

Actually, two dead yellow jacket nests. These are two of the three we have ( had ) in our front lawn this summer. I found them accidentally as is usual case with these little demons. Fortunately I did not get stung like I did last year when I stepped on a nest.



I killed these two nests with wasp spray and gasoline which killed the surrounding grass. I don’t mind having to repair the lawn to be rid of those things. This is the time of year when they get nasty and aggressive as well.