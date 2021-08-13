Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 370
Melanie’s Garden
We visited with friends in Pymatunning, Pa on Saturday. My wife’s friend, Melanie, is a very good gardener. Her garden is quite impressive. She and my wife spend the bulk of the day doing gardening things while her husband and I played golf.
My panorama photo does not do it justice.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul
@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
371
photos
28
followers
44
following
101% complete
View this month »
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
14th August 2021 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It sure looks like a beautiful and well kept garden.
August 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close