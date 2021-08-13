Previous
Next
Melanie’s Garden by pej2
Photo 370

Melanie’s Garden

We visited with friends in Pymatunning, Pa on Saturday. My wife’s friend, Melanie, is a very good gardener. Her garden is quite impressive. She and my wife spend the bulk of the day doing gardening things while her husband and I played golf.

My panorama photo does not do it justice.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Paul

@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure looks like a beautiful and well kept garden.
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise