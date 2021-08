Fordson Tractor

I got to play at Tam O’Shanter golf course in Hermitage, Pa on Saturday. I have wanted to play there for a long time and finally got my chance. It is an old course but it is in great condition. This Fordson tractor was used to help build the course back in 1929. It is on display on a tee box on the back nine. Sad to see it in such a state of decay.



I played well for the most part here. I wish the course wasn’t so far away from where we live. I’d play here more often.