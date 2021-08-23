Sign up
Photo 374
Township at Work
At the bottom of the ravine in the woods behind our home the township is making repairs to a broken sewer line. It hasn’t affected us but they are making quite a bit of noise. I couldn’t resist having a look at what they are doing today.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Paul
@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
23rd August 2021 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
