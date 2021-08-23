Previous
Township at Work by pej2
Photo 374

Township at Work

At the bottom of the ravine in the woods behind our home the township is making repairs to a broken sewer line. It hasn’t affected us but they are making quite a bit of noise. I couldn’t resist having a look at what they are doing today.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Paul

@pej2
Photo Details

