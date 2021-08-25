Requim for the Ash Tree

When we first moved here some 30 odd years ago this Ash tree was magnificent. It was at the edge of our property and towered over the other trees. Then the emerald ash boring beetle got to it and one other Ash tree in our back yard and killed them both.



The tree has been dead for about the last 6 or 7 years. Just yesterday it toppled over in the morning after I had been up for a bit. I heard a loud strange squeaking noise that I thought was in the house and wondered what the wife was doing upstairs. She wondered what I was doing downstairs. Later in the morning we noticed that something was missing in the lower yard. Our old friend finally laid down to become a part of the forest floor.