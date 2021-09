Dragonfly

These guys have been buzzing around the flowers on the deck for awhile now. It's about time to photograph one of them.



I had to scramble to get my camera set up with the telephoto lens because the dragonflies will zoom away if you get too close. Being a little rusty with the Nikon I also had to scramble with focus, ISO, aperture, and white balance. What I got is somewhat presentable but I think I can do better.