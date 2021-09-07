Previous
Next
Slug on Goldenrod by pej2
Photo 384

Slug on Goldenrod

Two unappealing subjects. So many people are suffering from allergies in the fall due to the Golden Rod blooming. Fortunately, I am not one of them. The slug is……well….just yucky!
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Paul

@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise