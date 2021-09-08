Previous
Grandpap Feel Raindrops! by pej2
Photo 384

Grandpap Feel Raindrops!

At first he wasn’t too sure about the sprinkling of rain but then he sort of liked it. I think he would have stayed out in the rain if we had let him.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Paul

@pej2
