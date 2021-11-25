Sign up
Photo 432
Tacky?
I think the Griswald family ( of Christmas Vacation fame ) must live here. Seen on my morning walk today.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Paul
@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
