Grandson Meets Granddog

Grandson wasn’t too sure about Maggie the Newfoundland dog but they ended up getting along just fine. I guess I could have titled this “My, what big paws you have”.



Maggie is still in her puppyhood and is almost full grown. Grandson is just slightly taller than the dog’s back. She is very friendly but gets overly excited when company arrives. Once she calmed down it was safe to let grandson pet her and check out the big paws.