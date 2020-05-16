Sign up
Late Roses
This bouquet of roses from our daughter and son-in-law arrived a little late for Mother's Day. I suppose that with everyone doing their shopping on line these days deliveries may not always arrive for the time they are scheduled to arrive.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch.
27
photos
10
followers
24
following
Diana
ace
Better late than never, they are beautiful.
May 16th, 2020
