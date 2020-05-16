Previous
Late Roses
Late Roses

This bouquet of roses from our daughter and son-in-law arrived a little late for Mother's Day. I suppose that with everyone doing their shopping on line these days deliveries may not always arrive for the time they are scheduled to arrive.
Paul

Diana

Diana ace
Better late than never, they are beautiful.
May 16th, 2020  
