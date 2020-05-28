Sign up
Going to Pot
My wife has been busy these past few days putting flower pots together for the patio and the deck. My job is to position the pots while she looks on to see if it looks OK. Bit of a break today due to the rain.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
53
photos
13
followers
26
following
3% complete
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
27th May 2020 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
gorgeous flowers, hope you find the right spot ;-)
May 28th, 2020
