Going to Pot by pej2
Going to Pot

My wife has been busy these past few days putting flower pots together for the patio and the deck. My job is to position the pots while she looks on to see if it looks OK. Bit of a break today due to the rain.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Paul

@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
Diana ace
gorgeous flowers, hope you find the right spot ;-)
May 28th, 2020  
