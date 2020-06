Twilight Descends

Twilight descends

Everything ends

Till tomorrow

Tomorrow



An old Kate Smith song. Do any of you remember her? Anyway, we’re sitting on the deck enjoying a very balmy evening. Some of the wife’s work on display. Also, some of my work to be done on display as well. A portion of the rope light is out. It needs replaced. ( notice I left out the verb “to be” ) Western Pennsylvanians don’t often use this verb.