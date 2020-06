Condo View

I thought I'd start posting some photos of past vacations in my "this and that" folder. We won't be going anywhere this summer or fall. I've always taken photos everywhere I've gone. Nice to have these photographic memories on hand to revisit from time to time.



This photo was taken on our fall vacation to Hilton Head Island in 2014. We stayed at Barington Arms in the Palmetto Dunes Plantation. It was a really nice condo but a little too far from where we like to stay on the Island.