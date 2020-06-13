Previous
Baldhead Island Lighthouse by pej2
15 / 365

Baldhead Island Lighthouse

From our fall vacation in 2013 to North Carolina. This is the lighthouse on Baldhead Island. The lighthouse has been around for quite awhile. We were able to climb to the very top and look out the glass windows. The climb pretty much wore us out.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Paul

Photo Details

