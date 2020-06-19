Previous
Next
Johnny Mercer Grave by pej2
21 / 365

Johnny Mercer Grave

From the fall of 2012 vacation to Hilton Head. This was on the side trip to Savannah, Georgia. One has to visit Bonaventure Cemetery while there. It is a beautiful but spooky place. The opening scene of the movie "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" is Johnny Mercer's grave site. Since we read the book and watched the movie we just had to find his grave. It took us awhile to find it but we did.

For those of you who may not be familiar with the songs Johnny Mercer wrote I suggest Googling him. You may be surprised to find many an song familiar to you that was written by him.

The movie I mention centers around the Mercer House in Savannah. It is a murder mystery and is a true story. BTW, Johnny Mercer never lived there. Here is a clip of the opening scene. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH-xzt91Lgc
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot with great textures and tones. I too wander around graveyards where possible, I find them interesting. The name is not familiar, but will definitely google him.
June 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise