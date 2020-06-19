Johnny Mercer Grave

From the fall of 2012 vacation to Hilton Head. This was on the side trip to Savannah, Georgia. One has to visit Bonaventure Cemetery while there. It is a beautiful but spooky place. The opening scene of the movie "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" is Johnny Mercer's grave site. Since we read the book and watched the movie we just had to find his grave. It took us awhile to find it but we did.
For those of you who may not be familiar with the songs Johnny Mercer wrote I suggest Googling him. You may be surprised to find many an song familiar to you that was written by him.
The movie I mention centers around the Mercer House in Savannah. It is a murder mystery and is a true story. BTW, Johnny Mercer never lived there. Here is a clip of the opening scene. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH-xzt91Lgc