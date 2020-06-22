The Orton Plantation

From the 2005 Fall vacation again. We visited the Orton Plantation the same day that we visited Brunswick Town. This is a beautiful place with lush gardens to walk through. It has it's own chapel as well. It was used in the movie "A Walk to Remember". I've read on the web that the Orton Plantation is no longer a tourist attraction. Wikipedia has a good rundown on it's history and current ownership.



On this particular day our visit was cut short for two reasons. The mosquitoes were absolutely the bloodthirstiest creatures we ever encountered. They were particularly active that day because of the approaching tropical storm, Tammy, which came ashore as we were touring the plantation. We got a little wet. We had to cut our vacation short that year because of the heavy rain and flooding.