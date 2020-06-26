Previous
Minnie Evans Sculpture by pej2
28 / 365

Minnie Evans Sculpture

Continuing with the tour of Airlie Gardens in 2006. This sculpture was made by Minnie Evans who was a long time employee of Airlie Gardens. You can read more about her if you Google Airlie and look up her info.
Diana ace
What a great sculpture and good use of colourful bottles.
June 27th, 2020  
