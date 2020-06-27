Sign up
Venus Fly Traps
From the 2006 walk through Airlie Gardens. I had never seen Venus Fly Traps in real life until our visit here. They apparently do well in the warmth of North Carolina sunshine. I didn't see any with captured flies however.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
CYBERSHOT
Taken
3rd May 2006 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They are lovely, my daughter used to have quite a collection as a teen.
June 27th, 2020
