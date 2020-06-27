Previous
Venus Fly Traps by pej2
Venus Fly Traps

From the 2006 walk through Airlie Gardens. I had never seen Venus Fly Traps in real life until our visit here. They apparently do well in the warmth of North Carolina sunshine. I didn't see any with captured flies however.
27th June 2020

Paul

@pej2
Diana
They are lovely, my daughter used to have quite a collection as a teen.
June 27th, 2020  
