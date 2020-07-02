Previous
Gun Director by pej2
Gun Director

One of four gun directors on the North Carolina. On the small destroyer I was stationed on many years ago my battle station was in one of these things. I was the guy who pulled the trigger most of the time when we shot our guns.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Paul

@pej2
Diana ace
It must have been so exciting to get on one again.
July 2nd, 2020  
