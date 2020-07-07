Previous
Carol over the river Cam by pej2
Carol over the river Cam

This was taken in 2004 almost to the day sixteen years ago. We were in Cambridge UK for our Goddaughter's wedding at Trinity College. If I remember correctly we actually arrived on the 7th and had a few days to sight see before the wedding.
