Carol over the river Cam
This was taken in 2004 almost to the day sixteen years ago. We were in Cambridge UK for our Goddaughter's wedding at Trinity College. If I remember correctly we actually arrived on the 7th and had a few days to sight see before the wedding.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
139
photos
19
followers
32
following
