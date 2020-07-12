Our Paris Apartment

Continuing on with memories of our European vacation in 2004. We went on to Paris with our Goddaughter's parents at stayed in the little apartment on the left side of the building. You can just see my wife in the window. She's wearing a blue shirt.



The little restaurant on the lower right, La Belle Histoire, was a fantastic place to eat. It was our friend's wedding anniversary while we were there so we treated them to dinner at this restaurant.



We also spent some time there everyday for a glass of wine and snacks. One day we tried to communicate with our waitress in French. She had a hard time understanding us. But it turns out she was an American from California. She was living in Paris in order to help her learn French. Total immersion is the way to go with any language I think. Anyway, we had a good laugh over that.