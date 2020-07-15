Sign up
43 / 365
Notre Dame Classic View
A nice photo of Notre Dame but again another missed opportunity to have put my wife or myself ( or both ) in the scene. I took this photo....honest I did!
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
43
70
71
44
45
72
73
46
Views
5
1
Vacation Memories
CYBERSHOT
14th July 2004 5:59am
