Previous
Next
Mona Lisa by pej2
47 / 365

Mona Lisa

What's a visit to Paris without visiting the Louvre? The Mona Lisa was the most popular exhibit. It took some time to work our way up to the painting.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
that must have taken some time, we are not used to seeing such crowds anymore.
July 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise