51 / 365
Our Quarters
This is where we stayed on the first couple of days in Trinidad. It is a mission complex in St. Helena. It was quite uncomfortable.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
