Previous
Next
Ruined Spiritist Church by pej2
56 / 365

Ruined Spiritist Church

From the 2006 mission trip to Trinidad. This is a ruined Spiritist church behind where we were staying. If I remember correctly the church was damaged in a bad storm and never rebuilt.

The Spiritist religion is a mixture of Christianity and Voodoo. The population of Toco, where we were, is largely of African descent so Voodoo is part of the culture there.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise