Ruined Spiritist Church
From the 2006 mission trip to Trinidad. This is a ruined Spiritist church behind where we were staying. If I remember correctly the church was damaged in a bad storm and never rebuilt.
The Spiritist religion is a mixture of Christianity and Voodoo. The population of Toco, where we were, is largely of African descent so Voodoo is part of the culture there.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
195
photos
20
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Vacation Memories
Camera
CYBERSHOT
Taken
29th January 2006 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
