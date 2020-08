Why we Were There

Part of the reason we were there in Toco was to help build a new church. Construction methods in Trinidad are so much different than here in the States. We were putting down a concrete floor on the 2nd story. The sand and concrete mix had to be hand carried in buckets to the 2nd floor where it was mixed with water then spread out and leveled. It worked but it was a huge effort. We were all plenty tired at the end of the day.