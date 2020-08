Maracas Bay Trinidad

On our last full day in Trinidad our gang took a trip to Maracas Bay. The top photo was taken from scenic view spot on the mountainside. The souvenir vendor in the lower right photo was parked there. It was a popular spot for tourists to stop.



The photo on the lower left is me with two friendly local girls. They were curious about us and talked to us on the beach. I asked if I could have my photo taken with them and they kindly obliged.