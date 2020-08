St. Augustine Storm

From our trip to St. Augustine in 2012. On the day we arrived we took a little sightseeing trip despite tropical storm Sandy passing offshore. The top picture isn't so much out of focus as it is obscured by blowing sand. I don't know how those folks out by the water stood the stinging sand. We did not venture onto the beach. Further down the shore we found a spot to get out of the car to look at the waves. I had to get a couple of photos of us with the waves as a background.