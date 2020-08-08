Wedding

This is what we were in St. Augustine for in 2012. Our friend's daughter's wedding. By this time of the day tropical storm Sandy had cleared out and it became a very nice balmy evening. Top left is dad walking out daughter, top right bride and groom, bottom left their first dance. Bottom right father daughter dance. You can tell dad is all choked up while he dances with his daughter. It was a happy moment for them.



Since the wedding the young couple has had exciting and difficult times. Groom was shipped of to Iraq for 6 months a while back. He's had a bout with cancer and they have had two children. Both of them have suffered job losses but found jobs that actually worked out better for them. Currently, they are doing very well.