Gettysburg

From a visit to Gettysburg a few years ago. We had friends who lived nearby to the battlefield. They invited us to stay with them when we visited the area.



Top left is a long shot of the battle field where Pickett's charge took place. It was a stupid maneuver in which so many confederate soldiers died. Top middle is as far as Picketts charge got. At that particular spot every man in a North Carolina regiment died. They were all from the same town in North Carolina. Top right is our friend Norm with a confederate actor. Bottom left is me with a statue of Jenny Wade. She was only civilian killed in the battle. She was killed by a stray bullet while she was baking bread. Bottom middle is a monument in the Union cemetery. Bottom right is my wife dressed up as a Union soldier.