Amelia Island Florida

In 2014 we took a trip to Florida in late March to go to Spring Training for the Pittsburgh Pirate baseball team in Bradenton Florida. It wasn't a direct trip to Bradenton. We stopped to visit friends in Jacksonville, Fla. The top photo is the better half and me at the entrance to a popular pub on Amelia Island. Bottom photo is where we actually had our lunch with friends. From right to left is my wife, her best friend in high school, Marcia, and Marcia's husband Rick.