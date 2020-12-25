Christmas Snow Storm

It rained all day on Christmas Eve and then in the early evening it quickly turned very cold. The rain first turned to freezing rain then to a powdery snow. As I write this on Christmas morning we have about 6 inches on snow on the ground giving us the much sung about “White Christmas”



Staying at home because of the Covid pandemic was sort of a blessing in disguise this year. The ice and snow started coming down when many of us would have been at church or family gatherings. As it were, many traffic accidents occurred last night in the area with several fatalities.