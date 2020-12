Division Champs

I am taking full and sole credit for the Steeler win today. I was disgusted with the pathetic play of the Steelers in the first half so I quit watching the game. In the 2nd half, apparently, it was a completely different game. Steelers came back to win 28-21 thanks to my not watching. They are also now the division champs. I expect to be put on the payroll with a hefty salary 😜