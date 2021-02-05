Yorktown Battlefield Monument

Way back in 2001 we took a vacation to Virginia Beach. We visited Yorktown and Williamsburg at that time. We were empty nesters at this point as our daughter was just off to college. It was a strange time for us because of having the empty nest and also that this was right after 9/11.



The battle of Yorktown brought the American Revolution to an end with General Lord Cornwallis' surrender. The siege redoubts are still there for visitors to explore.