Yorktown Battlefield Monument

Way back in 2001 we took a vacation to Virginia Beach. We visited Yorktown and Williamsburg at that time. We were empty nesters at this point as our daughter was just off to college. It was a strange time for us because of having the empty nest and also that this was right after 9/11.
The battle of Yorktown brought the American Revolution to an end with General Lord Cornwallis' surrender. The siege redoubts are still there for visitors to explore.
Empty nesting is horrid, mine came home again but I hated it when I thought he would be gone almost a year.