King and Queen
King and Queen

Our Belgian neighbor Bernard and our English friend Maria back in 2019. Bernard's birthday is right after the holidays. His family likes to celebrate with a pork and sauerkraut dinner party. They also do the thing with two little tokens baked into a pie or a cake. Whoever gets the token is the king and/or the queen. In 2019 Bernard not only celebrated his birthday but got to be the king as well. Maria made a very nice queen.

Sadly there was no party this year for obvious reasons. Hopefully, there will be one in 2022. I have a whole year to bone up on my French. Almost everyone there speaks French except us and our other neighbors. I have not gotten to the point where I can understand spoken French other than a few basic phrases. The French speakers are all very polite however and use English when we are among them.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Paul

Casablanca ace
I remember you mentioning this pair. They look so much fun! French is so fast when spoken by a pro. Good luck with your study!
February 18th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really lovely.
February 18th, 2021  
