King and Queen

Our Belgian neighbor Bernard and our English friend Maria back in 2019. Bernard's birthday is right after the holidays. His family likes to celebrate with a pork and sauerkraut dinner party. They also do the thing with two little tokens baked into a pie or a cake. Whoever gets the token is the king and/or the queen. In 2019 Bernard not only celebrated his birthday but got to be the king as well. Maria made a very nice queen.



Sadly there was no party this year for obvious reasons. Hopefully, there will be one in 2022. I have a whole year to bone up on my French. Almost everyone there speaks French except us and our other neighbors. I have not gotten to the point where I can understand spoken French other than a few basic phrases. The French speakers are all very polite however and use English when we are among them.

