Dome Roof

My wife got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this morning in The Dome at the community college of Beaver County. Our local hospital system, Heritage Valley, is providing the vaccine to everyone 65 years and older. We are now both waiting for the booster dose.



Anyway, this is the roof of the sports dome where the shots were given. I thought it was worth a “shot” ( pun intended ) for the flash of red theme this week.