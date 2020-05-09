Previous
Evening Sunshine by pej2
Evening Sunshine

After a dreary, rainy, and yes, snowy day the sun came out. Can you believe SNOW in May! The sunshine was a welcome sight after a day like this. Now I wish the warm weather would come back. The temperature went down to 28F ( -2C ) last night.
Paul

Casablanca ace
Snow???? Oh my goodness! Today we have 25 degrees C in London but tomorrow it will be halved and struggle to reach 12 C as our weather direction changes and comes from Scandinavia. Hopefully yours will come back round again soon as Summer is calling! Glad you have the sunshine back at least. Nice bright image
May 9th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful light and lush colours. Ouch, that does sound rather cold at night!
May 9th, 2020  
