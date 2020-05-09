Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
3 / 365
Evening Sunshine
After a dreary, rainy, and yes, snowy day the sun came out. Can you believe SNOW in May! The sunshine was a welcome sight after a day like this. Now I wish the warm weather would come back. The temperature went down to 28F ( -2C ) last night.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
8
photos
6
followers
14
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Latest from all albums
1
1
1
2
2
3
4
3
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
This 'n That
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
8th May 2020 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Casablanca
ace
Snow???? Oh my goodness! Today we have 25 degrees C in London but tomorrow it will be halved and struggle to reach 12 C as our weather direction changes and comes from Scandinavia. Hopefully yours will come back round again soon as Summer is calling! Glad you have the sunshine back at least. Nice bright image
May 9th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful light and lush colours. Ouch, that does sound rather cold at night!
May 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close