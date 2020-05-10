Previous
Just the Two of Us by pej2
Just the Two of Us

The much better half and myself sitting on the deck on a warm day in April. This was almost a month ago. Our weather has turned topsy turvey since then. Hopefully just a few more days of the cold and we will be back to spring.
10th May 2020

Paul

Paul
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
