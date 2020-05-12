3 Male Grosbeaks

We could hardly believe that we had 3 male Grosbeaks come to the deck yesterday afternoon. Two are on the railing and one is mostly out of sight on the feeder. I was hoping the one at the feeder would come around so I could get him in the photo but he must have been a little camera shy. Still, it is a real treat to see more than one of these at a time.



With the cold and the wind we've been having here for the past several days the birds are almost frantically feeding.



I had to shoot through the glass of two doors to get this. I didn't want to open anything up that would scare the birds away.