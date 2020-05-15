Previous
Warming Up by pej2
9 / 365

Warming Up

I've been going to physical therapy for my back. Before I get started with the therapist I have to warm up a bit on the stationary bike. This is a nice machine. I wish I had one of my own.
Paul

@pej2
