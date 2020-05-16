Previous
Rose Closeup by pej2
10 / 365

Rose Closeup

The Mother's Day flowers from our daughter and son-in-law arrived a little late this year. This is a closeup of one of the roses in that bouquet.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
2% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning dreamy capture.
May 16th, 2020  
