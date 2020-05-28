Previous
Taking it's Time by pej2
19 / 365

Taking it's Time

Hey buds below ... up is where to grow
Up with which below can't compare with.
Hurry - it's lovely up here...

RSVP Peonies, pollinate the breeze, make the queen of bees hot as brandy.

Lines from "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever". The Peonies do seem to be taking their good old time coming out.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Paul

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot, hope they open soon.
May 28th, 2020  
