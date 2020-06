Jacks in the Pulpits

So these four Jacks in the Pulpit go into a bar.......... or maybe.....So these four Jacks in the Pulpit are trapped on a desert island........... Sorry, I couldn't resist.



Years ago I brought up one Jack in the Pulpit from the woods behind our home and now we seem to have a shade garden full of them. Talk about evangelizing! These have to be Catholic, Lutheran, Episcopalian, and finally Anglican. They follow my track record in the church.